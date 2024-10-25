Virginia voters explain their top issues this election

WTOP spoke to voters in Virginia about their most pressing concerns this election. Among them, abortion is a top issue.

WTOP spoke to voters in Virginia about their most pressing concerns this election. Among them, abortion is a top issue.

“For me, personally, I think a big thing is female rights. Protecting my rights as a woman is probably my number one (issue),” said Hannah Ball, from Arlington. “Having access to health care and making sure everybody is safe is a really big thing.”

Brittany Cash, from Falls Church, said she wants the government to stand aside and let the states decide.

“I am definitely pro-life,” she said. “Being able to speak what we really want for our families and for the future is really important.”

For Trevor Smith, of Arlington, the most important issue is inflation: “The price of groceries has been going up a lot lately, and it has become difficult to afford.”

John Chen, from Arlington, said the economy is usually his key concern, but this year, he’s focused on a peaceful transfer of power.

“Mainly, right now, I would say stability,” he said. “Maybe someone who’s not trying to overturn elections.”

The most important issue for Trina, of Woodbridge, is Social Security and not making cuts to the program.

“Where is that money going to?” she said. “If it’s lining other people’s pockets, that’s not (going to) work for me. Because now my hard-earned money is going to someone who doesn’t deserve it.”

Carmelita Johnson, from Alexandria, said she wants a president who will keep campaign promises.

“That the person is for the people,” she said. “And to listen to the people and to follow up and do what you say you’re going to do. Don’t just say something and don’t do it. Follow up.”

