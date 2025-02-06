Valentine’s Day is a week away, and while a lot of people can’t wait for the day of love, others chalk it up to being a Hallmark holiday.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Is Valentine’s Day more than a moneymaking holiday?

Valentine’s Day is a week away, and while a lot of people can’t wait for the “day of love,” others chalk it up to being nothing more than a Hallmark holiday.

WTOP visited the National Mall and spoke to tourists and D.C. locals about the real meaning of Feb. 14.

One person who will not be celebrating is Mike, who is visiting from Geneva, Switzerland. As Mike walked around the Washington Monument, he told WTOP that Geneva is romantic enough.

“We don’t need this commercial situation coming from the U.S.,” Mike said. “You’re focusing too much on one day.”

While Mike said he doesn’t celebrate on Valentine’s Day, he admitted he buys flowers a couple days afterward because they’re cheaper.

Flowers, candy and cards are Valentine’s Day gift staples, but what if you want to give your special someone something that’s outside the box gift-wise? WTOP also asked men and women on the Mall to name their dream Valentine’s Day gift.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.