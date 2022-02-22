CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Trending Now » Why some people have…

Why some people have been counting down to Tuesday, 2/22/22

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 1:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tuesday is “two’s day.” On the calendar, it shows as 2/22/22, and for some, it’s a day of better cosmic energy.

After all, the number 2 does carry a lot of meaning.

It can be about romance. Remember the old Grover Washington Jr. hit “Just the two of us?”

It can also be about religion. In the Bible, Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 says, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.”

Numerologists say a series of twos are about the energy around things, such as duality and compassion.

“Well, I like that, so that’s good if that’s the case, that’s not a bad thing. We could all use a little more unity, right?” said Sheldon Jewette, of Woodbridge, who we talked at the Potomac Mills Mall food court about the date.

On YouTube, there is a channel called Stars Align with Carmen. She says cosmic portals open up when twos align and 2/22/22 is extra special.

In a recent video, she said, “You can use it even more to manifest the life you’ve always wanted.”

If what you want is a special deal, then check out some local restaurants; many are offering deals on this “two’s day.”

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up