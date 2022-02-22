Why some people have been counting down to Tuesday, 2/22/22

Tuesday is “two’s day." On the calendar, it shows as 2/22/22, and for some, it's a day of better cosmic energy.

After all, the number 2 does carry a lot of meaning.

It can be about romance. Remember the old Grover Washington Jr. hit “Just the two of us?”

It can also be about religion. In the Bible, Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 says, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.”

Numerologists say a series of twos are about the energy around things, such as duality and compassion.

“Well, I like that, so that’s good if that’s the case, that’s not a bad thing. We could all use a little more unity, right?” said Sheldon Jewette, of Woodbridge, who we talked at the Potomac Mills Mall food court about the date.

On YouTube, there is a channel called Stars Align with Carmen. She says cosmic portals open up when twos align and 2/22/22 is extra special.

In a recent video, she said, “You can use it even more to manifest the life you’ve always wanted.”

If what you want is a special deal, then check out some local restaurants; many are offering deals on this “two’s day.”