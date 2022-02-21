CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Tenleytown Z-Burger to celebrate…

Tenleytown Z-Burger to celebrate ‘Twosday’ with 2-cent burgers

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 21, 2022, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tuesday will mark another one of those little anomalies in the calendar that make for partially amusing conversation fare.

And on this “Twosday” (Feb. 22, 2022, or “2/22/22”), a D.C. burger joint will celebrate by selling burgers for 2 cents apiece during the lunch rush at its Tenleytown location, 4321 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

“Z-Burger’s owner Peter Tabibian knows that this day is a special day, and he wants to make everyone lucky with 2-cent burgers,” the local chain announced Monday.

Z-Burger’s promotion takes effect at 11:22 a.m. and will run for three hours until 2:22 p.m. Everyone who knows the secret password, “TueZday,” will get their choice of a single hamburger, cheeseburger or veggie burger.

But there’s a limit of one per person, so don’t be getting any ideas there, wiseguy.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up