Tuesday will mark another one of those little anomalies in the calendar that make for partially amusing conversation fare.
And on this “Twosday” (Feb. 22, 2022, or “2/22/22”), a D.C. burger joint will celebrate by selling burgers for 2 cents apiece during the lunch rush at its Tenleytown location, 4321 Wisconsin Ave. NW.
“Z-Burger’s owner Peter Tabibian knows that this day is a special day, and he wants to make everyone lucky with 2-cent burgers,” the local chain announced Monday.
Z-Burger’s promotion takes effect at 11:22 a.m. and will run for three hours until 2:22 p.m. Everyone who knows the secret password, “TueZday,” will get their choice of a single hamburger, cheeseburger or veggie burger.
But there’s a limit of one per person, so don’t be getting any ideas there, wiseguy.