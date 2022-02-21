Tuesday will mark another one of those little anomalies in the calendar that make for partially amusing conversation fare.

Tuesday will mark another one of those little anomalies in the calendar that make for partially amusing conversation fare.

And on this “Twosday” (Feb. 22, 2022, or “2/22/22”), a D.C. burger joint will celebrate by selling burgers for 2 cents apiece during the lunch rush at its Tenleytown location, 4321 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

“Z-Burger’s owner Peter Tabibian knows that this day is a special day, and he wants to make everyone lucky with 2-cent burgers,” the local chain announced Monday.

Z-Burger’s promotion takes effect at 11:22 a.m. and will run for three hours until 2:22 p.m. Everyone who knows the secret password, “TueZday,” will get their choice of a single hamburger, cheeseburger or veggie burger.

But there’s a limit of one per person, so don’t be getting any ideas there, wiseguy.