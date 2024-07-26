Can you still book a cheap flight for some last-minute summer travel?

If you have not been able to get away this summer, there may still be time to get a good deal on a flight. It's also a good time to book that holiday travel.

If you have not been able to get away this summer, there may still be time to get a good deal on a flight.

Travel expert Katy Nastro with Going.com told WTOP average airfares are cheaper now than in June 2009.

The reason? Airlines loaded up on flights, trying to take advantage of people who badly wanted to travel. However, that strategy has backfired.

“They’re not able to fill those extra flights that they’ve added, and so they’ve had to be really competitive on their pricing,” Nastro said.

You can find flights to Savannah, Georgia, from D.C. for about $186 round trip in late August or early September. Meanwhile, flights to Sarasota, Florida, can be found for $139.

For those looking to travel overseas in style, a round trip flight from D.C. to Frankfurt, Germany, can cost as much as $2,500.

While that may seem pricey for a European trip, Nastro said it’s a great deal, adding it’s over 50% off a business-class ticket.

“That’s actually great savings,” she said.

It’s also good timing to start looking for holiday travel deals. For example, a current deal is a round trip flight from BWI Marshall Airport to Dublin, Ireland, for $483.

Nastro said would-be travelers should start looking around and setting flight alerts with travel websites and apps to take advantage of the best deals.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.