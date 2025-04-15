Health officials investigating person with measles who ate at DC restaurant

Anyone who was at the Five Guys restaurant at 1400 I Street NW on Saturday, April 5 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the measles virus, according to D.C. Health.

The D.C. Department of Health says a person with a confirmed measles diagnosis ate at a local restaurant in early April.

Symptoms of measles develop in two stages.

The first stage begins seven to 14 days after exposure and often presents with a fever over 101 degrees along with a runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a cough. The second stage occurs three to five days after the initial symptoms start and consists of a rash on the face that gradually spreads to the rest of the body.

D.C. Health says a person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears until four days after it emerges.

Those who were possibly exposed to measles and are not immune should contact their healthcare provider or D.C. Health at 844-493-2652 for guidance.

Those with symptoms should immediately isolate and stay away from others, then call a healthcare provider. D.C. Health says that anyone with symptoms should call ahead before going to a healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them of any exposure to measles.

This is the second known case of measles in D.C. this year. D.C. Health confirmed a positive case of measles in late March in a person who rode on an Amtrak train to Union Station.

