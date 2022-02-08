Best Hotels in 2022: New rankings include a few in DC

Whether you’re plotting a winter getaway or you’re making plans for what will hopefully be a post-pandemic adventure, help arrived Tuesday in the form of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the Best Hotels.

Whether you’re plotting a winter getaway or making plans for what will hopefully be a post-pandemic adventure, help arrived Tuesday in the form of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best hotels.

“The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards,” said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that’s in a few weeks or later in the year.”

U.S. News evaluated 35,000 hotels and resorts around the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean for its annual rankings.

If first-class accommodations are what you’re after, check out the Second City: The Peninsula Chicago was the No. 1 overall in the U.S. Its modern guest rooms and “luxurious on-site offerings,” including afternoon tea, set it apart from the pack.

The rest of the best include the Montage Kapalua Bay, in Maui, Hawaii (No. 2); the Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach, in Miami Beach (No. 3); the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa, in Rancho Santa Fe, California (No. 4) and the Hotel Bel-Air, in Los Angeles (No. 5).

The other No. 1 hotels in their respective categories include:

Canada: Rosewood Hotel Georgia, in Vancouver.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia, in Vancouver. Mexico: Montage Los Cabos, in Cabo San Lucas.

Montage Los Cabos, in Cabo San Lucas. The Caribbean: Eden Rock St. Barths, in Saint Barthelemy.

Eden Rock St. Barths, in Saint Barthelemy. Bermuda: Rosewood Bermuda, in Hamilton Parish.

Rosewood Bermuda, in Hamilton Parish. Europe: Le Bristol, in Paris.

A few D.C. hotels did well on the list, of course: The Jefferson ranked No. 32 overall but was No. 1 on the “destination rank” for D.C. and the area. Rounding out the top five in both the region and D.C. were the Four Seasons (No. 44 overall, No. 2 locally), the Hay-Adams (No. 50 overall, No. 3 locally), the Trump International Hotel (No. 84 overall, No. 4 locally) and the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown (No. 104 overall, No. 5 locally).

U.S. News also ranked the best resorts and best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. and beyond. The best overall resort in the U.S. was Montage Kapalua Bay. Closer to home, the local standouts were MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, (No. 406 overall) and the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center (No. 501 overall).

Other resorts that topped their respective categories were Eden Rock St. Barths (in the Caribbean); Montage Los Cabos (Mexico) and the Fogo Island Inn (Canada).

U.S. News based its rankings on an analysis of expert and consumer opinions.

“Even though our rankings of hotels, vacations and things to do are based on a wide collection of independent opinions, the best options for you may not be those ranked No. 1 or No. 2,” U.S. News said in a statement. “Travel experiences are personal ones.”

Check out the rest of this year’s extensive hotel and resort rankings on the U.S. News website.