50 best hotels in US

With such a wide array of luxurious urban hotels, boutique lodges and beachfront resorts to choose from, it can be difficult to decide where to travel. That’s why U.S. News did the work for you. Using a comprehensive methodology that factors in each hotel’s star rating, industry accolades and guest sentiment, our editors determined which of the country’s highly regarded properties stand out from the rest. Out of the 4,616 hotels considered for the 2021 Best Hotels in the USA rankings, these are the top 50. (Note: Some of the following properties are currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak but are expected to reopen soon. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and temporary closures of some hotel facilities. Check with the official hotel website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

50. The Kahala Hotel & Resort

Whether you’re seeking a relaxing getaway or an action-packed vacation, The Kahala Hotel & Resort can provide. Guests can lounge in complimentary chairs on the hotel’s secluded beach or sip beverages by the temperature-controlled pool. For further relaxation, the on-site Kahala Spa boasts nine treatment rooms and offers traditional Hawaiian therapies with a bit of European and Asian influence. More active travelers will revel in the chance to snorkel at the beach, ride complimentary bikes and even interact with dolphins at the on-site lagoon. Plus, this resort is situated just outside Honolulu‘s bustling Waikiki neighborhood, meaning there are plenty of nearby restaurants, shops, museums and art galleries to explore.

49. Halekulani

Situated on Waikiki Beach, many consider Halekulani to be a quintessential slice of Hawaiian paradise. Each of the hotel’s 453 guest rooms and suites comes with a balcony, a soaking tub and a flat-screen TV, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi access. With a lavish spa and a AAA Five Diamond restaurant on-site, you’ll be hard-pressed to leave the property. However, you shouldn’t miss the chance to participate in the hotel’s outdoor activities, whether you opt for a daily surf lesson or a spearfishing excursion. Many guests also enjoy exploring nearby Honolulu attractions, such as Diamond Head State Monument and Ala Moana Center.

48. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Although this Ritz-Carlton outpost sits merely 8 miles southeast of bustling downtown Miami, guests will feel as if they’ve traveled to another world completely. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is the epitome of serenity. Visitors can admire the turquoise water from a private cabana on the beach or take a dip in one of two pools. Previous guests rave about the 21-room spa, which offers unique treatments like algae wraps and sugar cane coconut scrubs. When evening comes around, clink glasses at the oceanfront Cantina Beach restaurant or choose from 80-plus types of rum at the Havana-inspired lounge. Then, retreat to your guest room or suite, which comes equipped with chic island decor, plush bedding and a balcony.

47. The Miami Beach EDITION

Just steps from the crystal-clear waters of South Florida, The Miami Beach EDITION puts visitors in the perfect location for a relaxing beach day and an exciting night on the town. Loungers, towel service and umbrellas ensure guests can soak up some sun comfortably, whether on the shore or at the hotel’s two pools. Plus, the nearby shops and art galleries in Miami Beach, Florida, provide additional daytime activity options. No matter how they spend their days, visitors can return to the hotel to dine alfresco at Tropicale or sip cocktails at the 1940s-esque Matador Bar. Later, they can retire to the spacious guest rooms, suites or beachside bungalows, which sport sand-colored furniture, marble bathrooms and stocked minibars.

46. The Hay-Adams

With panoramic views of the monuments and a city center location to boot, The Hay-Adams has become a Washington, D.C. institution. The hotel offers guests easy access to the city’s best sites from its position beside the White House. Visitors can explore the nearby bars and restaurants or dine at The Lafayette, the on-site eatery serving modern American fare. While it’s steeped in American history, The Hay-Adams also boasts many modern in-room amenities, including plush beds with custom Italian linens, Bluetooth speakers, flat-screen TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi access. Not to mention, the hotel’s meeting and event venues make doing business a breeze.

45. The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Resort, New York City

Whether you want to spend your time in New York City at a Broadway show, at a famed restaurant or shopping in Times Square, The Chatwal is the perfect place to hang your hat. Located on 44th Street amid midtown Manhattan’s action, this hotel entices visitors with butler service, spacious accommodations and highly coveted amenities, such as a full-service spa and a saltwater lap pool. While restaurants surround the hotel, you would be remiss to skip out on the contemporary American cuisine served at the on-site Lambs Club, which also offers special pre- and post-theater dinner menus. And when you want to explore the city’s other neighborhoods, you can opt for a complimentary chauffeured ride in the Mercedes-Benz house car.

44. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Since its opening in 1930, presidents, royals and tourists alike have walked through the doors of The Carlyle seeking a luxurious stay and a fine meal. This Upper East Side Rosewood hotel has long been a traveler favorite. It offers a range of accommodation styles and stands just a short walk from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among other New York City sights. Many say you can’t miss a trip to the property’s Café Carlyle, a moody cabaret bar that has hosted its fair share of singers and celebrities over the years. Or, for a more traditional dining experience, guests can opt for modern American cuisine at The Carlyle Restaurant.

43. The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Guests at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue can expect sleek surroundings and the utmost comfort. Whether you’re indulging in Mediterranean cuisine at Michelin-starred Ai Fiori or attending a cocktail party in one of the event spaces, you’re sure to enjoy the hotel’s elegant atmosphere. The floor-to-ceiling windows, neutral decor, Italian wood accents and marble bathrooms found in the accommodations ensure guests feel as relaxed as possible. The hotel even offers larger suites for extended trips. Best of all, a stay at this property means you’re situated on New York City’s most famous shopping street, and you’re only steps away from top attractions like Bryant Park and Rockefeller Center.

42. Baccarat Hotel New York

Decorated in whites, silvers and pops of crimson, the Baccarat Hotel New York is straight out of a magazine. A meal at the Grand Salon (the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant) will delight foodies, and a drink at The Bar, with its black-and-white checkered floors and extravagant chandeliers, will make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time. The No. 3 Best Hotel in New York City also boasts pristine interiors (think: marble bathrooms and crystal accents) in its guest rooms and suites. No visit would be complete without checking out the on-site Spa de la Mer, which offers traveler-approved body treatments, massages and facials in a chic environment.

41. Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

The massive Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago is hard to miss. The Chicago hotel towers 92 stories above Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River, which makes for unbeatable views from the guest rooms. In addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, accommodations come equipped with rainfall showers, cozy armchairs and advanced television systems. The hotel’s 16th floor is home to Terrace 16, an upscale American eatery that offers alfresco dining high above the city. When it comes to wellness, guests will find more than enough to keep them healthy and relaxed: A spa, an indoor pool, a state-of-the-art gym and more than 40 instructor-led fitness classes are available on-site.

40. The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Perched high above the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean, The Lodge at Torrey Pines appeals to travelers keen on relaxing in style. Guests at this San Diego-area hotel can enjoy priority tee times and golf packages, which may include discounted rounds of golf and treatments at the eco-friendly spa. A pool, a hot tub, a fitness center, a croquet area, fire pits, two California-inspired restaurants and a library with a billiards table and board games complete the offerings at this luxe lodge. As for the accommodations, every room boasts a view of the botanical reserve along with must-have amenities like flat-screen TVs and coffee makers.

39. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples offers so many amenities, guests may never need to set foot off of this Naples, Florida, property. Seven restaurants, serving everything from Italian dishes to sushi bar bites, make for plenty of diverse meals. The nearby championship course promises 18 holes of world-class golf. Two outdoor pools are perfect for family fun, while a third adults-only option is ideal for serious training. At the spa, guests can enjoy a variety of signature treatments and take advantage of facilities like a steam room, a sauna and aqua lounges. The hotel’s oceanside location, beach concierges and plush lounge chairs also make it easy to unwind. For additional relaxation, visitors can retreat to their accommodations, which come outfitted with feather bedding, smart TVs, marble bathrooms and terry cloth robes.

38. The Willard InterContinental

This historic Washington, D.C., property has played host to its fair share of presidents, ambassadors and diplomats since it opened in the early 1800s. The hotel’s classic decor, complete with dark wallpaper and elegant drapery, reminds guests that they are in the presence of history. Though its bones are old, the amenities at The Willard InterContinental are modern. Guest rooms offer pillow-top mattresses, Nespresso machines and marble bathrooms. A designated multimedia studio and a fitness center are both available for use. Chandelier-clad event spaces also come well equipped, offering plenty of room for large meetings and weddings. Plus, this InterContinental-affiliated hotel boasts the French-inspired fine dining establishment Café du Parc, the leather-dressed Round Robin Bar (home of the original mint julep) and a designated space for afternoon tea.

37. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Upon arrival at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, guests will be awed by the funky chandeliers, colorful murals, gold columns and ever-present pops of red on display throughout the accommodations and shared spaces. Luckily, the hotel is just as convenient as it is extravagant. Amenities include private beach access, as well as a palm tree-lined pool, a fitness center and a theater that hosts cabaret performances. What’s more, guests can sample Argentine cuisine at Los Fuegos By Francis Mallmann, Asian flavors at Pao by Paul Qui and handcrafted cocktails at the lively Saxony Bar. Butler service and an on-site spa with hammams and a mix of standard treatments and art-inspired rituals are also available to those who seek some extra pampering during their stays.

36. The Setai, Miami Beach

The Setai, Miami Beach doesn’t look like your average Florida resort, and the property’s unique offerings speak for themselves. Dark wood accents, black marble bathtubs and Asian-inspired decor adorn the suites, making for an overall sleek vibe. Accommodations also feature rainfall showers, dual vanities and at least 582 square feet of space. As for on-site dining, Jaya offers locally sourced ingredients and flavors from all over Asia, and The Ocean Grill features Mediterranean- and American-influenced dishes alongside stunning ocean views. Previous visitors especially loved the modern Valmont Spa, which offers massages, facials, body treatments and signature rituals, as well as salon services. Other highlights of this Leading Hotels of the World outpost include its beach, its three infinity pools and its proximity to The Bass art museum.

35. Montage Palmetto Bluff

Guests will experience the unique nature and culture of South Carolina with a stay at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton. Travelers can participate in wildlife research with the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy, ride horses from the on-site equestrian center, or grab a hotel bicycle and ride beneath the Spanish moss-covered trees. Alternatively, guests can soak in their surroundings from the water during a ride on one of the hotel’s two yachts. Later, visitors can indulge in an authentic Southern meal at Octagon or try one of the hotel’s other eateries. At the end of the day, guests will sleep well in the comfortable accommodations, which include guest rooms, suites, residences, cottages and village homes.

34. Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection

French-inspired Auberge du Soleil provides everything travelers want in a trip to California’s wine country. Guest rooms and suites at this hillside retreat offer plush beds, fireplaces and soaking tubs, among other amenities. However, the best part of staying here is waking up to sweeping views of Napa Valley, which guests can enjoy from their private terraces. The hotel also provides plenty of complimentary services, such as a bottle of wine and fresh fruit upon arrival, daily breakfast in the on-site restaurant, valet parking and use of the Mercedes-Benz house car. Of course, a trip to Napa Valley wouldn’t be complete without savoring fine food and fine wine, and this hotel delivers with a 15,000-bottle wine cellar and a Michelin-starred restaurant.

33. Hotel Bennett

Classically designed rooms, a prime downtown location and a staff that exudes Southern hospitality are just some of the reasons why Hotel Bennett is the No. 2 Best Hotel in Charleston. The elevated Southern cuisine at Gabrielle and picturesque city views at the rooftop bar, Fiat Lux, make guests feel like royalty, as do the offerings at the on-site Champagne lounge, Camellias. Plus, the Preferred Legend property’s heated rooftop pool and its surrounding private cabanas provide everything you need for a tranquil afternoon in Charleston, South Carolina. For further relaxation, visit the on-site spa for a massage, facial or body treatment. Then, unwind in your well-appointed guest room or suite, each of which comes outfitted with plush linens, a Nespresso machine and a soaking tub.

32. The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel

The Pierre New York boasts an enviable location in the Big Apple, just steps away from Central Park. Guests can choose a room or suite that overlooks the famous park or a street-facing accommodation with a view of the bustling city. No matter which space visitors choose, they’ll find elegant decor, work areas and marble bathrooms. In fact, some of the biggest names in fashion (think: Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent) have spent time in these chic quarters. Additional perks, such as butler service, valet parking, 24-hour room service and use of the Jaguar house car, make a stay here even more appealing. Though there are plenty of restaurants within walking distance, previous guests highly recommend dining at Perrine (a French-American eatery) and stopping for a cocktail and live music at Two E Bar and Lounge.

31. The Broadmoor

For more than 100 years, The Broadmoor has welcomed travelers to admire the glistening lakes and dramatic peaks that frame Colorado Springs, Colorado. The massive hotel sits on the shores of Cheyenne Lake and serves as the perfect home base from which to embark on hiking, zip lining and climbing excursions. On-site, there are two golf courses, three pools, multiple tennis courts and a spa. The Broadmoor’s 10-plus restaurants and cafes ensure that no guest goes hungry after a day of exploring. The hotel also houses a whopping 784 accommodations, from guest rooms and suites to cottages and brownstones, and each has its own cozy mountain charm.

30. The Cloister at Sea Island

A south Georgia gem, The Cloister at Sea Island has hosted world leaders, championship golfers, couples and various other types of travelers for more than 90 years. Its expansive seaside location makes it perfect for families, groups and anyone hosting an event. Ranked as the No. 1 Best Hotel in Georgia, it offers varying accommodation types to suit the needs of every visitor. Book a room or suite in the main building for easy access to the property’s restaurants and amenities, including a spa, a fitness center and 16 Har-Tru tennis courts. High ceilings, down bedding, wood beams, Oriental rugs and rain showers give the accommodations a comforting, homey feel. Best of all, a stay at The Cloister at Sea Island puts guests across the street from the resort’s private beach.

29. Williamsburg Inn

The Williamsburg Inn blends old-world charm with modern amenities. Located beside Colonial Williamsburg in downtown Williamsburg, Virginia, this hotel is a great place to hang your hat after a day of learning all about the area’s history. Guest rooms and suites are fit for royalty, with plush armchairs, elegant drapery, wooden wardrobes and decorative wallpaper. Outside the accommodations, guests will find a spa, three pools, a fitness center and 48 meeting rooms. Not to mention, this property sits close to the three courses that comprise The Golden Horseshoe Golf Club. Another can’t-miss feature is the on-site Social Terrace restaurant, which offers an ideal setting for winding down with a cocktail or socializing with other guests.

28. Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

What was once a Washington, D.C., post office is now a glitzy hotel with guest rooms and suites featuring dramatic touches like 16-foot ceilings, solid wood doors and crystal chandeliers. Accommodations at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. are decorated in cream and blue tones and boast expansive city views from large windows. While luxury-seeking tourists will enjoy a stay here, this Trump Hotels outpost is equally ideal for business travelers because it offers 38,000 square feet of meeting and event space across 17 rooms. In fact, its main venue, the Presidential Ballroom, is one of the largest ballrooms in the city. The hotel also houses a modern steakhouse and the Benjamin Bar & Lounge, which is appropriately named for Benjamin Franklin, the nation’s first postmaster general.

27. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

This Four Seasons outpost brings some extra elegance to the Windy City. The No. 3 Best Hotel in Chicago, the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is situated near The Magnificent Mile, giving guests easy access to the city’s best attractions. Visitors can opt for a city- or lake-facing room or suite, but no matter which space they choose, they’ll discover a marble bathroom, designer toiletries, large windows and a private minibar. Travelers staying here can also focus on wellness at the fitness center, indoor pool or on-site spa, which offers treatments like a vintage bourbon massage and a lotus cherry blossom exfoliation.

26. The Breakers Palm Beach

Travelers head to The Breakers Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida, to unwind in style. Sun-seekers will enjoy the property’s four pools, five whirlpools and private beach. Meanwhile, golfers will relish the chance to play Florida’s oldest course. Those who crave an adrenaline rush can rent water sports equipment, sign up for a banana boat ride or arrange scuba diving lessons. No matter how visitors choose to spend their stays, they can satiate their appetites at one of 10 on-site eateries. Or, guests can head to their well-appointed digs and order room service; each accommodation features a flat-screen TV, luxury linens and a minibar.

25. Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

This all-suite member of the Viceroy Hotels & Resorts family is situated within walking distance of bustling Rodeo Drive, but its quiet residential location in Beverly Hills, California, makes it ideal for those in search of rest and relaxation. Suites — which are thoughtfully decorated with neutral, metallic accents — offer balconies, seating areas and marble bathrooms. Access to Amazon Alexa virtual assistants, unique children’s amenities and custom dog beds ensure everyone feels comfortable while staying at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. The rooftop pool is a major attraction for visitors who want to kick back on plush lounge chairs and sip beverages from the poolside bar. Plus, guests can treat themselves to gourmet French bistro-inspired bites at Avec Nous and signature massage treatments at the spa.

24. Montage Kapalua Bay

Not only is Montage Kapalua Bay a picturesque beachfront property on the island of Maui, but it also provides a plethora of activities for every kind of traveler. The resort offers two championship golf courses for athletes, a full-service spa for relaxation-seekers, snorkeling tours for adventurers and luaus for anyone itching to experience that special part of Hawaiian culture. The resort also houses several bars and restaurants, including poolside dining options and a cliff-side villa that is available to rent for private events. When night falls, guests can retire to their posh suites, which feature full kitchens, dining areas and private lanais that overlook gardens or the ocean.

23. Hotel Emma

Upon arriving at San Antonio‘s Hotel Emma, which is located in the city’s Pearl district, you’ll receive a homemade margarita to sip on while you admire all of the property’s eccentric details. Accommodations are adorned with dark wood and leather furniture, plus throw pillows with colorful patterns. Available in-room amenities range from flat-screen TVs to seersucker bathrobes to in-room pantries stocked with locally made products. Guests can also get a taste of Texas while dining at the on-site restaurant, Supper, or when purchasing items from the hotel’s boutique grocery store, Larder.

22. Twin Farms

This adults-only hotel fosters tranquility, and it’s a popular destination for travelers looking for a bit of luxury and seclusion. Perfect for a romantic getaway, Twin Farms features accommodations with antique furniture, fireplaces, feather beds, minifridges stocked with complimentary goodies and large windows with scenic views. The Vermont wilderness is beautiful in every season, and the all-inclusive hotel’s food is made from fresh local and seasonal ingredients. When it comes to activities, guests can tour the property’s beehives or enjoy all kinds of adrenaline-pumping pursuits, including biking, hiking, skating and skiing on the hotel’s private trails. What’s more, the property houses a spa that uses organic, natural ingredients in its treatments.

21. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is the peak of paradise. Situated beside the ocean on the Big Island, the property is the perfect base for a memorable Hawaiian adventure. The resort offers a plethora of excursions, from local coffee farm tours to photography workshops to boat trips. However, it may prove difficult to leave the comfort of the resort considering it features various dining venues, a golf course and a spa. Not to mention, each guest room and suite comes equipped with an illy coffee machine, a Bluetooth speaker, a flat-screen TV and a picturesque view of the ocean, pool or golf course..

20. Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Sunny San Diego is the perfect place to relax, and the many lavish amenities at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar help guests do just that. After all, it’s impossible not to feel at peace when you’re surrounded by pink walls, well-groomed courtyards, sparkling pools and outdoor fireplaces. The on-site spa garners praise from visitors for its extravagant decor and plethora of treatment options. Guests also enjoy this Fairmont outpost’s three restaurants and two bars. Best of all, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar offers fun activities for people of all ages, whether it’s family horseback riding sessions on Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve’s trails or group tennis lessons on the courts.

19. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The Bal Harbour neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida, is the picture of modern luxury, and the area’s St. Regis outpost is no different. Within walking distance of the village’s designer boutiques and restaurants, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort offers guests an upscale beach getaway. The resort’s guest rooms and suites wow visitors with balconies, minibars and stylish decor. Meanwhile, the on-site restaurants, like Greek island-inspired Atlantikós, top off the posh experience. Complimentary lounge chairs and daybeds provide comfort for resort guests on the beach, while the property’s two infinity pools serve as the perfect places to kick back and enjoy poolside service.

18. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

This South Carolina retreat is a favorite among golfers, beach bums and anyone searching for a bit of Southern charm. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort looks more like a seaside mansion than a resort, with its stucco walls and iron balconies. However, the resort provides amenities galore, including three swimming pools (two outdoor and one indoor), a well-equipped fitness center, a 24-hour business center and a house car for guest use. There’s also The Spa at The Sanctuary, which offers aqua retreats, solariums and multiple treatment rooms. Guests can also spend their stays playing on one of five championship golf courses or relaxing on the beach before retiring to their low country-inspired accommodations. Measuring at least 520 square feet, each space comes outfitted with a memory foam bed, a stocked minibar and a marble shower.

17. The Peninsula New York

Nestled among designer stores on glamorous Fifth Avenue, The Peninsula New York provides a haven for luxury-seekers, avid shoppers and travelers who love to be in the middle of all the action. One major draw to this hotel is the Salon de Ning — a rooftop lounge that offers breathtaking views of the Big Apple (and serves handcrafted cocktails). Downstairs, guests will find an additional lounge, plus a contemporary American restaurant, a spa, a fitness center and an indoor pool. Guest rooms and suites feature stocked minibars, mood lighting and flat-screen TVs with DVD players, as well as many convenient amenities for business travelers, including oversized work desks, free high-speed internet access, and in-room printers and scanners. Extras like valet parking and 24-hour room service also help make this property the No. 1 Best Hotel in New York City.

16. Wentworth Mansion

Set within a historic home in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, the Wentworth Mansion is filled to the brim with lavish amenities. The staff gives guests a taste of true Southern hospitality, offering daily chocolates, afternoon hors d’oeuvres, and nightly sherry, port or brandy. Additionally, complimentary breakfast is available every day for hotel guests, and visitors can dine at the highly acclaimed Circa 1886 Restaurant for lunch and dinner. Guest rooms, which feature elegant wood paneling and fireplaces, offer stocked minifridges, two-person whirlpool tubs and fresh flowers. A stay at this hotel also comes with complimentary valet parking and access to an off-site fitness club.

15. The Peninsula Beverly Hills

From its award-winning spa to its rooftop pool and top-notch service, The Peninsula Beverly Hills gives guests the star treatment from beginning to end. Only a short walk from Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, the hotel puts guests in the center of the action. Each of The Peninsula’s rooms and suites comes with a flat-screen TV, a fully stocked minibar and a marble bathroom, among other amenities. The on-site restaurant, Le Petit Belvedere, which also happens to be a AAA Five Diamond restaurant, is a guest favorite for its alfresco seating and French-inspired dishes.

14. Hotel Bel-Air

This exclusive Los Angeles hotel is set among 12 acres of gardens featuring vibrant flowers and towering palms. Visitors can enjoy unique offerings like a Wolfgang Puck-catered picnic by the lake, aromatherapy experiences at the spa and hourly pop-up refreshments by the same pool once frequented by Marilyn Monroe. When guests have gotten their fill of the Hotel Bel-Air grounds, they can retreat to their elegant accommodations, which offer Egyptian cotton linens, plush robes, in-room iPads and marble bathrooms with heated floors and built-in televisions. For those who can bring themselves to leave their wildly comfortable rooms, the hotel’s complimentary car service will whisk them anywhere within a 3-mile radius.

13. The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and this property in the Uptown area of Houston is no exception. Visitors to The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston are greeted by a sprawling lobby complete with crystal chandeliers. Upstairs, the accommodations are just as grand, featuring smart TVs, marble bathrooms and personal gym areas. Residential suites, which come equipped with up to two bedrooms, walk-in closets and full kitchens, are also available for anyone planning an extended stay. Outside the rooms, visitors will find a spa, a pool, five restaurants, a patisserie and a bar. There’s also a wine cellar featuring 30,000 bottles of world-class vino.

12. The Little Nell

Visitors staying in the glitzy mountain town of Aspen, Colorado, expect luxury, and The Little Nell provides just that. Accommodations at the town’s only five-star hotel feature down comforters, gas fireplaces, soaking tubs and heated floors. The property also offers multibedroom condo rentals in addition to traditional rooms and suites, perfect for larger groups. The ski-in, ski-out accommodations mean you can hit the slopes in no time; not to mention, you’ll be greeted by ski concierges prepared to help with any slope-side needs. While the mountain is the main event, après-ski opportunities abound at the No. 1 Best Hotel in Colorado. You can relax with a massage or facial, take a dip in the hot tub or indulge in a comforting meal at one of three on-site establishments.

11. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort proves that Disney is not just for kids. While there are many child-friendly amenities — such as a 5-acre water park, character breakfasts and a complimentary kids camp — adult guests are sure to enjoy the on-site boutiques, full-service spa, championship golf course, and six bars and restaurants at this resort. Guest rooms feature customizable minifridges, Bluetooth speakers, flat-screen TVs and access to an on-demand wine service. Best of all, a stay at this Four Seasons property comes with complimentary transportation to Orlando, Florida‘s Disney parks, perks on FastPass+ selections and access to extended park hours.

10. The Inn & Club at Harbour Town – The Sea Pines Resort

A Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, gem since the mid-1900s, The Inn & Club at Harbour Town offers something for everyone. The massive 5,000-acre complex features three championship golf courses, 20 tennis courts, a spa, multiple restaurants and a full-service marina. There are plenty of nature trails to explore at the Sea Pines Forest Preserve, plus the property provides easy access to the ocean at the Sea Pines Beach Club. Travelers will also find a variety of suitable accommodations here; the resort offers traditional guest rooms and suites, as well as house and villa rentals for larger parties. What’s more, the property appeals to families with offerings like junior golf lessons, bicycle rentals, horseback riding opportunities at the on-site stable and seasonal activities like arts and crafts sessions.

9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

All of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa‘s suites and villas come with impressive features, from fireplaces to private garden patios. The spaces also include flat-screen TVs, illy espresso machines, stereos and sound systems, minibars and Mediterranean-inspired decor. While the accommodations are luxurious, the Southern California resort urges guests to get out and be active with its outdoor yoga classes, two pools, 16 tennis courts and nearby golf courses. When it’s time to relax after a day of active pursuits, visitors can book a treatment at the on-site spa, sit down for a meal at Veladora or sip drinks with friends at The Pony Room.

8. The Jefferson, Washington, DC

History comes to life at The Jefferson, Washington, DC. While the No. 2 Best Hotel in Washington, D.C. is located downtown in the perfect location for sightseers and museumgoers, guests don’t even need to step foot outside the property to witness original Thomas Jefferson signatures, marvel over curated art or speak to a historian. The Jefferson fully immerses travelers in the atmosphere of the nation’s capital, offering ornate decor, plenty of natural light and spacious guest rooms and suites. Home to a Michelin-starred restaurant, a sophisticated bar and several well-equipped meeting rooms, this hotel is a true Washington, D.C., staple.

7. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea provides everything a guest could want at a Hawaiian resort. Complimentary cabanas, transportation anywhere in Wailea, kids programs and canoe lessons are just some of the amenities that make this property stand out. Accommodations provide ample space, with options ranging from basic king rooms to three-bedroom suites. Standard amenities include private lanais, Nespresso coffee makers, flat-screen TVs and customizable beds. During the day, visitors can play golf and indulge at the spa or opt for more unique activities, such as a poke-making class, a hula dancing lesson or a lei-making demonstration.

6. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

This five-star hotel in the nation’s capital has only improved since its opening 40 years ago. The Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, which sits between historic Georgetown and downtown, is the No. 1 Best Hotel in Washington, D.C. — and for good reason. The property offers multiple fine dining options, a spa, an indoor lap pool, and guest rooms and suites complete with sleep menus, sound systems, coffee makers and LCD flat-screen TVs. A bonus for business travelers: The hotel boasts nearly 23,000 square feet of meeting space, access to audiovisual technology and car service around the city.

5. The Langham, Chicago

The Langham, Chicago wows visitors with 316 elegant guest rooms and suites where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal breathtaking views of the city. Each room features a marble bathroom with a rain shower, plus a work desk and a cellarette with a stocked bar. The hotel’s Chuan Spa and luminescent indoor pool help guests find relaxation amid the bustling city. The property’s special offerings, such as a cozy on-site movie theater and afternoon tea, are just a few reasons why travelers enjoy the No. 2 Best Hotel in Chicago. While a stay at The Langham puts you within steps of Chicago’s major attractions, you may never want to leave this stylish sanctuary.

4. The Beverly Hills Hotel

Sitting pretty on Sunset Boulevard, The Beverly Hills Hotel is just as glamorous as the town surrounding it. Guest rooms and suites, which were once occupied by stars like Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor, come equipped with all the luxuries one would expect at the No. 1 Best Hotel in California, including gourmet minibars, marble bathrooms and beautiful views of the lush 12-acre property. The Cabana Cafe is a hit among visitors thanks to its pink accents, alfresco seating and fresh meals. Two additional restaurants, a bar, a spa, a salon and a pool with private cabanas round out the amenities at this Los Angeles sanctuary. Not to mention, the hotel offers complimentary car service to transport guests anywhere within a 3-mile radius.

3. The Peninsula Chicago

Guests dining at The Peninsula Chicago‘s swanky rooftop lounge, one of the hotel’s standout amenities, are treated to handcrafted cocktails and contemporary tapas alongside a sweeping view of the city. The hotel also features three additional dining options and stands close to downtown Chicago’s many restaurants. Ranking as the No. 1 Best Hotel in Chicago, this hotel is known for its welcoming staff and top-notch service. Guest rooms include tablet technology, seating areas and custom linens. The hotel houses ample meeting space, as well as a two-story spa and an indoor pool with breathtaking views. So, whether you’re visiting Chicago for business or for leisure, The Peninsula Chicago is sure to be an excellent choice.

2. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

Just north of the flashing lights and bumping music of downtown Miami Beach, Florida, Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach is the perfect place to find your peace. With its deep red furnishings, silk decor and grand entrances reminiscent of a Mediterranean palace, you may forget you’re on a Florida beach. That is, of course, until you step outside and realize you’re just steps away from white sand and turquoise water.. Beachfront dining is available at Costa Grill, plus there are several indoor dining options. A top-notch spa and well-appointed guest rooms and suites, complete with private balconies and Jacuzzi tubs, add to the expansive list of amenities at the No. 1 Best Hotel in Florida.

1. Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Its celebration of Hawaiian culture and unparalleled luxury help make the Four Seasons Resort Lanai the No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA for 2021. A stay at this oasis on the Hawaiian island of Lanai will bring you closer to relaxation than you may have thought possible with its private pool cabanas and Hawanawana Spa. Accommodations range from guest rooms with garden views to sprawling oceanfront suites with serene Japanese soaking tubs and in-mirror TVs. Guests seeking more excitement can play a round on the championship golf course, sail to hidden snorkeling coves on a catamaran, explore the island in a Jeep or learn to hula with the resort’s Hookipa Cultural Program. For a complete list of America’s top hotels, check out U.S. News’ Best Hotels in the USA ranking.

