Summer travelers optimistic coronavirus won’t impact beach plans

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting cruises and flights, but it’s less clear what it might mean for summer trips to the beach.

In Bethany Beach, Delaware, “There has really been no impact on our business thus far,” said Carolyn Fitz of Tansey-Warner Realty. “We’re actually getting online bookings every day.”

Fitz said she has fielded a few calls about the cancellation policies for beach rentals.

Hotels in nearby Rehoboth and Dewey beaches have reported “sporadic” cancellations, according to Carol Everhart of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s not like everything is closed down. It’s not that everyone has canceled events,” Everhart said. “So right now, it’s a wait and see, just like everybody else.”

Some travelers have asked Everhart if the beaches could actually see more visitors during the pandemic, because they’re mainly accessible by car.

“I can’t say that I know that yet or see that trend,” she said.

On Wednesday, Delaware announced its first positive coronavirus case, involving a man in northern Delaware.

Still, Fitz said that on the heels of a good spring, “everybody is very positive. We’re all looking for a great summer.”

