Flying for the holidays? Travelers at Reagan National share their experiences

Sometimes you just can't avoid flying for the holidays and at Reagan National Airport, there are more than enough stories to go around.

Sometimes you just can’t avoid flying for the holidays and at Reagan National Airport, there are more than enough stories to go around.

For Fontella McCary, who caught a flight from Texas, the morning began at 2:30 a.m. in order to catch a 5 a.m. flight. But it wasn’t the early start or the crowds she found the most challenging.

“I had two kids behind me kicking my seat,” she said laughing. Overall she said Reagan National — even with all its construction — didn’t present any serious challenges to her holiday cheer.

Holiday travel is in full swing here at Reagan National! Where are you heading for Christmas? ☃️🎄@wtop pic.twitter.com/qKmSFqoGKH — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) December 21, 2019

Sue Saunders, her husband Dale and their pup also made the trip to D.C. for the holidays, all the way from Melbourne, Florida.

“It was great,” Saunders said. She told WTOP she was most excited to see family.

The couple took steps to avoid as many potential setbacks as possible, including a rainy forecast and holiday crowds, by catching a 5 a.m. flight. Now they’re ready for some down time.

“If you want to see family, that’s what you’ve got to do. Could’ve been a lot worse,” Dale said.

With arrivals jampacked as folks catch rides to and from the airport, Sue and Dale’s calm itinerary is a potent reminder that planning ahead and being prepared can make anyone’s holiday travel experience a bearable one.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.