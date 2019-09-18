Home » Travel News » Amtrak offers $10 tickets…

Amtrak offers $10 tickets in Virginia, DC

Jennifer Ortiz

September 18, 2019, 6:49 AM

If you are looking to take an early October trip to Charlottesville or Roanoke or Virginia Beach, Amtrak is offering a deal you may want to check out.

To celebrate a decade of rail service throughout the region, Amtrak is offering $10 tickets to and from Virginia and D.C.

The discounted tickets are available until Oct. 10 and valid for travel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10 to and from any stations in Virginia and D.C.’s Union Station.

The sale only applies to a $10 coach seat, adult fare. One child can accompany each adult at half the discounted rail fare.

Seating is limited and may not be available on all trains at all times, according to Amtrak’s terms and conditions.

The offer is subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased.

Tickets can be booked on Amtrak’s website.

