System outage causes problems for Delta passengers at Reagan National

A network system outage caused major disruptions for Delta Air Lines travelers at Reagan National Airport Tuesday morning.

“A network connectivity issue is slowing our processing speed at Washington Reagan National Airport this morning. Delta teams at DCA are working with technology partners to restore connectivity as soon as possible,” writes Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant in an email to WTOP.

While power has been restored, there are long lines because the airline says it has to manually check travelers in.

Durrant said Delta expects to resume normal operations Tuesday morning, but recommends people check-in using the Fly Delta App, especially if they are not checking bags.

“We may see some departure delays this morning as a result, but airport teams are using workarounds while efforts to restore connectivity and get us back to full functionality continue. We appreciate our customers’ patience and apologize to them for the inconvenience,” Durrant said.

