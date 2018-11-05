Italy’s largest airline to offer nonstop Dulles-to-Rome flights

The Italian airline Alitalia, the flag carrier of Italy, is launching nonstop service from Dulles International Airport to Rome next May. Dining options on the flights will include menus featuring regional Italian cuisine.

WASHINGTON — When in Rome … the old adage goes. But now, if you’re planning a trip to the Eternal City, you can fly as the Romans do.

The Italian airline Alitalia, the flag carrier of Italy, is launching nonstop service from Dulles International Airport to Rome next May.

The five weekly nonstop flights each way between Dulles and Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport are slated for Mondays, Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting May 2, 2019.

“As the international gateway to the Washington, D.C., region, Dulles International welcomes Alitalia,” said Jack Potter, president and chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “Alitalia’s newly announced year-round service to Rome further enhances the connectivity and choice available for business travelers and tourists on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Passengers on the new route will travel in Airbus A330-200 planes, which are capable of carrying 249 passengers.

Dining options on the flights will include menus featuring regional Italian cuisine and wines selected by a sommelier in collaboration with the Italian Sommelier Foundation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.