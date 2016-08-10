10 cheap Labor Day getaways to book now

If you've dawdled on making vacation plans for the last big weekend of summer, don't forgo packing your bags just yet. With low gas prices and a strong U.S. dollar, it's easy to jet off for a few days for a quick city escape or a spontaneous beach break in a sunny locale.

If you’re yearning to escape the scorching triple-digit temperatures found in many places across the country, consider heading for the hills to enjoy outdoor thrills and laid-back vibes. Here, you and the kids can enjoy hiking, mountain biking, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Best of all, you can snag budget-friendly lodging at three- and four-star properties, explains Jeanenne Tornatore, senior editor at Orbitz.com. From Sept. 2-5, Orbitz shows nightly rates for properties in the area starting at $93. Plus, Breckenridge is easily accessible from Denver International Airport, Tornatore adds, noting that it’s only about 105 miles, and a two-hour drive, west of the major hub.

If you've dawdled on making vacation plans for the last big weekend of summer, don't forgo packing your bags just yet. With low gas prices and a strong U.S. dollar, it's easy to jet off for a few days for a quick city escape or a spontaneous beach break in a sunny locale.

If you’ve dawdled on making vacation plans for the last big weekend of summer, don’t forgo packing your bags just yet. With low gas prices and a strong U.S. dollar, it’s easy to jet off for a few days for a quick city escape or a spontaneous beach break in a sunny locale. Whether you’re craving inspiring natural landscapes, a dose of art or history or a coastal adventure for the final hurrah of the season, here are 10 easy last-minute escapes. So stop procrastinating, and book your tickets to these inexpensive destinations for the three-day weekend.

More from U.S. News

10 Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations

10 Family-Friendly Beach Destinations You Never Considered

The Best Summer Vacations of 2016

9 End-of-Summer Travel Deals to Book Now

10 Top Value Summer Vacations for Families

6 All-American Road Trips to Take This Summer

10 Cheap Labor Day Getaways to Book Now originally appeared on usnews.com