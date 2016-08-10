10 cheap Labor Day getaways to book now

If you've dawdled on making vacation plans for the last big weekend of summer, don't forgo packing your bags just yet. With low gas prices and a strong U.S. dollar, it's easy to jet off for a few days for a quick city escape or a spontaneous beach break in a sunny locale.
If you've dawdled on making vacation plans for the last big weekend of summer, don't forgo packing your bags just yet. With low gas prices and a strong U.S. dollar, it's easy to jet off for a few days for a quick city escape or a spontaneous beach break in a sunny locale.
If you’ve dawdled on making vacation plans for the last big weekend of summer, don’t forgo packing your bags just yet. With low gas prices and a strong U.S. dollar, it’s easy to jet off for a few days for a quick city escape or a spontaneous beach break in a sunny locale. Whether you’re craving inspiring natural landscapes, a dose of art or history or a coastal adventure for the final hurrah of the season, here are 10 easy last-minute escapes. So stop procrastinating, and book your tickets to these inexpensive destinations for the three-day weekend.