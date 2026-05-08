From a $500 grant to $50K raised: BabyLove Project helps DC moms and infants in need this Mother’s Day

The BabyLove Project is a youth-led initiative that has raised over $50,000 to provide essential infant and medical supplies to families across the region.

Noah Sneed (left) and his brother run the BabyLove Project(Courtesy Noah Sneed) Noah Sneed (left) and his brother run the BabyLove Project(Courtesy Noah Sneed) Mother’s Day will be easier for some D.C. moms and infants facing homelessness thanks to the BabyLove Project.

The youth-led initiative was started in 2021 by Noah Sneed, thanks to a $500 youth-ambassador grant from the nonprofit In A Perfect World. It has since raised over $50,000 and supported over 1,000 mothers and babies around the D.C. area.

Now that Sneed is a sophomore at the Berklee College of Music, his younger brother Justice and his friend Halo Davis are continuing the tradition of giving.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000 for the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center in Washington, D.C.,” Justice said. “All donations will go toward purchasing medical supplies and infant supplies like Pampers and formula.”

Noah and Justice’s mom, Carlesa, told WTOP she could not be “more thrilled and more proud of them.”

“He’s had a tremendous village of women to support him throughout his whole life,” Carlesa said of Noah. “Myself, his grandmothers, my sister. … I think his passion for that came from his love for women who have loved him.”

Carlesa said she’s close with her “emotionally intelligent” sons and talks to them about the type of “things that impact women.”

“The way I’ve been able to provide for them is not something that everyone has the ability to do,” she said. “We’ve always talked about … having a heart of gratitude, and from that gratitude, a heart of giving.”

Justice said seeing the impact their work is having on families feels “absolutely amazing.”

“I believe that you have to be the change that you want to see in the world,” Justice said. “Little by little, a little becomes a lot, and that me and my brother’s contributions can really help change the lives of others.”

To help the BabyLove Project reach their goal, visit their website.

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