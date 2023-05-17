Live Radio
Why some DC roads will be closed Saturday afternoon

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 17, 2023, 12:43 PM

Some D.C. roads will be closed on Saturday as the Fiesta Asian Street Fair takes place downtown. The eight-hour fair will feature hundreds of performers, artisans and food vendors representing 20 different cultures.

Free tickets are available online.

The following streets will be posted as “emergency no parking” from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.: 

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
  • 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
  • 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic on from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.: 

  • 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW
  • Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

D.C. police say vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

