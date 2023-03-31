Weekend road closures for DC cherry blossom runners

Thousands are expected to hit the streets around D.C.'s Tidal Basin during the first weekend of April to participate in the races held by the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

This first weekend in April will be one of the biggest for D.C.’s National Cherry Blossom Festival, with thousands of runners expected to hit the streets around the Tidal Basin to see the flower-filled trees and participate in the races.

The 50th annual 5K run and half-mile Kids Run both take place at 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively on Saturday, while the 10-mile run kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Kids Run starts at the National Building Museum on the corner of F and 5th streets and loops around G Street. The 5k run starts near Freedom Plaza and loops down Pennsylvania Avenue and around for 3.1 miles.

Driving to the Tidal Basin on the weekends isn’t recommended, but the races are accessible by Metro at the Gallery Place-Chinatown, Federal Triangle and Smithsonian stations.

Here are the street closures that will be in effect for each race:

Cherry Blossom 5K (Saturday, April 1)

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 2 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW, to Virginia Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW, to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to D Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

Cherry Blossom Kids Run (Saturday, April 1)

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 5:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

5th Street from F Street to H Street, NW

G Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

The following streets will posted as Emergency No Parking from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

5th Street from F Street to H Street, NW

G Street from 5th Street to 4th Street, NW

Cherry Blossom 10-miler (Sunday, April 2)

Elite athletes compete in the 10-mile run for $90,000 in prize money, followed by 15,000 other runners trying to make personal best times.

Road closures for the 10-mile run have yet to be announced by D.C. police. The following closures are according to festival organizers. Times are unclear, but last year, streets were closed from around dawn to noon.

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue, SW, between 14th Street, SW, and Ohio Drive, SW

Maine Avenue, SW, between Independence Avenue, SW, and 14th Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway between Virginia Avenue, NW, and Ohio Drive, SW

Ohio Drive, SW, between the Arlington Memorial Bridge and Hains Point

15th Street, SW, between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street, SW, between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

Emergency no-parking streets for the 10-miler have yet to be announced by D.C. police.