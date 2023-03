Hollywood has come to D.C., as the filming of the movie "Alex Cross" is taking place Wednesday afternoon.

There will be parking restrictions and traffic closures to accommodate filming near Maryland Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street in Northeast D.C. until 4 p.m.

Street closures and listed times are subject to change, DC police said, but anyone parked in restricted areas will be ticketed.

“Alex Cross” is an action thriller starring Aldis Hodge.