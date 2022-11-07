Overturned cement mixer blocks traffic on Inner Loop

An overturned cement mixer stopped traffic on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near the University Boulevard exit Monday afternoon.

An overturned cement mixer stopped traffic on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near the University Boulevard exit Monday afternoon.

Two right lanes reopened about 5 p.m., and all lanes reopened at 5:30 p.m., said Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center.

“The bright side is that this happened on a Monday, a day when more people telework, with slightly less traffic overall,” he said.

The right lane is blocked eastbound on University Boulevard to make the merge as seamless as possible, Dildine said, “but it will be time consuming both in terms of the diversion and also the recovery.”

According to Maryland State Police, two cars were involved in the collision that caused the cement mixer to turn over, but there were no injuries.

Tune into 103.5 FM every 10 minutes on the eights or visit the WTOP Traffic page for the very latest on this traffic disruption.