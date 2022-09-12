Street closures announced for Saturday’s H Street Fest in DC

The annual H Street Festival is set for Saturday in Northeast D.C., and that will complicate traffic in the area.

H Street Northeast will be closed to vehicle traffic from Third Street Northeast to Florida Avenue Northeast starting at around 4 a.m. Saturday and running until around 11 p.m. That stretch of H will be an emergency no-parking zone as well, D.C. police announced Monday.

Florida Avenue Northeast will also be closed to vehicle traffic between Staples and H streets during that same period.

Drivers are reminded that vehicles can not cross H between Third and Florida during the planned closure, and that pedestrian traffic will be heavy around the festival site.

The street closures and listed times are subject to change, D.C. police said. Updated traffic information can be found on the Police Department’s dedicated Twitter feed.

Frequently cited as one of the best festivals in D.C., the H Street festival runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features 14 staging areas featuring music, dance and other programs.