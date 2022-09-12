Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Street closures announced for Saturday’s H Street Fest in DC

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 2:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The annual H Street Festival is set for Saturday in Northeast D.C., and that will complicate traffic in the area.

H Street Northeast will be closed to vehicle traffic from Third Street Northeast to Florida Avenue Northeast starting at around 4 a.m. Saturday and running until around 11 p.m. That stretch of H will be an emergency no-parking zone as well, D.C. police announced Monday.

Florida Avenue Northeast will also be closed to vehicle traffic between Staples and H streets during that same period.

Drivers are reminded that vehicles can not cross H between Third and Florida during the planned closure, and that pedestrian traffic will be heavy around the festival site.

The street closures and listed times are subject to change, D.C. police said. Updated traffic information can be found on the Police Department’s dedicated Twitter feed.

Frequently cited as one of the best festivals in D.C., the H Street festival runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features 14 staging areas featuring music, dance and other programs.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

