Thru lanes now open after truck fire on Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop

Dave Dildine | ddildine@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 8:41 PM

Thru lanes on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway at Interstate 295 are now open following a truck fire earlier Tuesday evening.

Traffic on the inner loop is still backed up.

As of about 8 p.m., all local lanes had reopened to drivers headed for the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, but traffic is moving slowly.

Maryland State troopers responded to the truck fire at 6:30 p.m. A hazardous materials crew was sent to the scene to clean up the remaining fuel that didn’t burn off.

A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police told WTOP there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Dave Dildine

A native to the Washington area, Dave Dildine is no stranger to the region's complex traffic and weather patterns. Dave joined WTOP in 2010 when the station launched its very own in-house traffic service. You can hear him "on the 8s and when it breaks" from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

