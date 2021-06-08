Thru lanes now open after truck fire on Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop

A truck fire has all thru lanes blocked on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway at Interstate 295 on Tuesday night.

Thru lanes on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway at Interstate 295 are now open following a truck fire earlier Tuesday evening.

Traffic on the inner loop is still backed up.

As of about 8 p.m., all local lanes had reopened to drivers headed for the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, but traffic is moving slowly.

Maryland State troopers responded to the truck fire at 6:30 p.m. A hazardous materials crew was sent to the scene to clean up the remaining fuel that didn’t burn off.

On the Beltway Inner Loop, all traffic in the Local and Thru lanes remains stopped 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NwmmCEqezs — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 8, 2021

A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police told WTOP there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.