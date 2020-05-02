Fox News town hall with President Trump will close roads around Lincoln Memorial Sunday

A virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday evening will close roads and monuments on the west end of the National Mall for much of the day.

President Trump will be featured in a virtual Town Hall on Sunday night at the Lincoln Memorial produced by Fox News Channel from 7 to 9 p.m.

As a result, the roads on the west end of the National Mall will be closed for much of the day, as will the Lincoln Memorial itself and the nearby Vietnam and Korean War Veterans memorials. Parking restrictions will also be in effect.

There will be no public access to the event, during which the president will answer questions submitted by viewers.

Below is a list of the closures, some of which begin as early as 4 a.m. and last until midnight.

Monument and memorial closures:

Lincoln Memorial – from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

– from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Memorial – from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

– from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Korean War Veterans Memorial – from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Road closures:

4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Henry Bacon Drive NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Lincoln Memorial Circle

6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

23rd Street SW between Independence Avenue SW and Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Ohio Drive SW between Inlet Bridge and 23rd Street SW

12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue SW west of 17th Street SW

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue SW (to include Ohio Drive SW)

5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Maine avenue west of 15th

Independence Avenue west of 15th Street SW

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue

No parking allowed (6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)