Truck crashes snarl traffic on Beltway

The Friday commute is being hampered by steady rain and slick conditions, resulting in multiple truck crashes.
The first happened on the I-495 Outer Loop around 3:15 a.m. at the “big curve” sky ramp over the I-270 Spur.
According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, the truck had no cargo and there were no injuries, HazMat assisted with the fuel spill.
(730a 4/24) IL I495 beltway between Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike, collision, involves 2 tractor trailers, @mcfrs on scene, no injury, https://t.co/7eqAJEk7pp
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2020
Some lanes remain blocked as of 8 a.m.
ICYMI – IL I 495 Beltway IAO Of Connecticut Avenue, some lanes blocked https://t.co/xGzwjusb9R
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2020
Another crash on I-70 involved an overturned truck on the ramp to the Baltimore Beltway, according to a caller. Drivers can only go south onto the Beltway leaving I-70, not north to I-695.