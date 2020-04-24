Home » Washington, DC Traffic » Truck crashes snarl traffic…

Truck crashes snarl traffic on Beltway

WTOP Staff

April 24, 2020, 8:23 AM

The Friday commute is being hampered by steady rain and slick conditions, resulting in multiple truck crashes.

The first happened on the I-495 Outer Loop around 3:15 a.m. at the “big curve” sky ramp over the I-270 Spur.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, the truck had no cargo and there were no injuries, HazMat assisted with the fuel spill.

An early Friday truck crash on the Beltway at “big curve” sky ramp over I-270 Spur. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Some lanes remain blocked as of 8 a.m.

Another crash on I-70 involved an overturned truck on the ramp to the Baltimore Beltway, according to a caller. Drivers can only go south onto the Beltway leaving I-70, not north to I-695.

