Truck crashes snarl traffic on Beltway

The Friday commute is being hampered by steady rain and slick conditions, resulting in multiple truck crashes.

The Friday commute is being hampered by steady rain and slick conditions, resulting in multiple truck crashes.

The first happened on the I-495 Outer Loop around 3:15 a.m. at the “big curve” sky ramp over the I-270 Spur.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, the truck had no cargo and there were no injuries, HazMat assisted with the fuel spill.

(730a 4/24) IL I495 beltway between Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike, collision, involves 2 tractor trailers, @mcfrs on scene, no injury, https://t.co/7eqAJEk7pp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2020

Some lanes remain blocked as of 8 a.m.

ICYMI – IL I 495 Beltway IAO Of Connecticut Avenue, some lanes blocked https://t.co/xGzwjusb9R — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2020

Another crash on I-70 involved an overturned truck on the ramp to the Baltimore Beltway, according to a caller. Drivers can only go south onto the Beltway leaving I-70, not north to I-695.