GW Parkway blocked for hours after fatal single-vehicle crash

Southbound lanes of George Washington Parkway remain closed after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

After about five hours of being closed both ways between Va.-235/Mt. Vernon Highway and Vernon View Drive, the northbound lanes reopened shortly after 6 a.m. The roadway closed both ways around 1 a.m.

Police said the car was going south on the George Washington Parkway at around 1:15 a.m. when it went off the road near Stratford Lane.

The car hit a tree and caught fire. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed.

