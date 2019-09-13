Home » Washington, DC Traffic » GW Parkway blocked for…

GW Parkway blocked for hours after fatal single-vehicle crash

Anagha Srikanth

September 13, 2019, 5:05 AM

Southbound lanes of George Washington Parkway remain closed after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

After about five hours of being closed both ways between Va.-235/Mt. Vernon Highway and Vernon View Drive, the northbound lanes reopened shortly after 6 a.m. The roadway closed both ways around 1 a.m.

Police said the car was going south on the George Washington Parkway at around 1:15 a.m. when it went off the road near Stratford Lane.

The car hit a tree and caught fire. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed.

