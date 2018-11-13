Inner Loop in Prince George’s Co. reopened after truck fire

Traffic on the Inner Loop in Capitol Heights ground to a halt on Tuesday morning due to a burning tractor-trailer.



WASHINGTON — Traffic on the Inner Loop in Capitol Heights ground to a halt on Tuesday morning due to a burning tractor-trailer.

Traffic on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway was stopped due to a truck fire in the vicinity of Ritchie-Marlboro Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland in the 9 o’clock hour. The Outer Loop also saw significant delays because of rubbernecking.

Prince George’s County Fire spokesman Mark Brady confirmed additional units were responding to the scene of the eighteen-wheeler, and advised commuters to avoid the area.

Truck fire on the Capital Beltway in area of Ritchie-Marlboro Road. Cab of 18-wheeler well involved. Additional units have been called to the scene. Avoid area. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) November 13, 2018

Just after 11 a.m., traffic was able to squeeze by the scene in the left lane and later that hour, a second lane was reopened. The ramp from Ritchie Marlboro Road to join the Inner Loop was also reopened.

As of 2 p.m. crews are still working to clear the incident.

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.