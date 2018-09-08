Repair work on New York Ave. risks weekend delays

The lane closures near the National Arboretum were expected to last through Sunday, Sept. 9.

WASHINGTON — Multiple traffic lanes on a portion of New York Avenue in Northeast D.C. will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 9 for construction work, with a high risk of delays.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced temporary lane closures on New York Ave. Northeast, impacting two lanes on both the eastbound and westbound directions between Bladensburg Road and South Dakota Avenue.

The lane closures near the National Arboretum were expected to last through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

At least one lane will remain open to traffic in both directions during the repairs.

“Motorists should anticipate moderate delays due to the lane closures,” DDOT said in a news release. “Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the work zone.”

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.