‘I’m not happy about it’: Commuters deal with Metro’s summer shutdown

Many Monday morning commuters who usually take the Red Line to work had to find another way to their workplace, after Metro’s summer shutdown began on Saturday, June 1.

Five Red Line stations are now closed for construction and maintenance. The Takoma station will be closed through June 29. The Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations will be closed through August 31.

To help riders get around, Metro is offering four free shuttle routes during the entire closure.

“I’m not happy about it,” said Robin Richardson, who was waiting for the shuttle bus at the Silver Spring station. Richardson told WTOP she gave herself an extra 30 minutes to get to her job in Crystal City, Virginia. “I had to walk around the bus terminal to get here, so this is not working for me.”

Fadiya Perry has a 45-minute commute from the Silver Spring station to work in Northeast D.C. and called the shutdown inconvenient.

“I hate it for the summer. I usually use [the Red Line] primarily to get around, not only just for work but for fun and entertainment … I’m a little bummed, but I guess I’ll have to figure it out.”

Cara Huang said she should have given herself more time to get to work, but is relieved she only has to commute from the Silver Spring station into D.C. twice a week. “I didn’t account for waiting in line … I’m thinking about talking to my boss about teleworking a little bit more this summer.”

Dante Acosta said he was headed to work from the Silver Spring station to Gaithersburg, but is close to getting his license so he can start driving. “[I’m] tired, stressed. But I can’t let it get to me,” adding, “Think positive, be positive, and you’ll see the outcomes.”

To prioritize these buses, Metro partnered with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration to create more than 7 miles of bus-only lanes along parts of Georgia Avenue between Glenmont and Silver Spring. Traffic signal timing will also be adjusted.

