Metro board seeks new members for police oversight panel

The Metro Investigations Review Panel that has made multiple recommendations to the Metro Transit Police Department is searching for new members.

The Metro Board of Directors first approved its Investigations Review Panel in June 2020 in the wake of protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd, increased complaints of excessive force and selective enforcement concerns.

Now, the group that made multiple recommendations to the Metro Transit Police Department is beginning its search for new members to aid in the board’s oversight of equitable MTPD policies and practices.

Through April 11 at 5 p.m., the Investigations Review Panel for Metro will be accepting multiple recommendations to the Metro Transit Police Department for a member of the public to represent Virginia on the advisory board. It is also working to identify potential members for Maryland and at-large slots, which will be vacant in October.

Currently, the panel includes four members of the public — one for each jurisdiction and an at-large member — and three others from outside agencies with experience in law enforcement.

All members review investigations, “to look at the integrity of the investigation, thoroughness and fairness of the process,” as well as “the adequacy of training consistent with best practices in law enforcement” in order to make recommendations to Metro police.

Metro said that all applicants must reside in D.C.; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church as well as Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Anyone who is a current or former MTPD member or a member relative is discouraged from applying for these public advisory board positions. Current elected officials and candidates for public office are also discouraged from applying.

