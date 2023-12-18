Metro riders line up for shuttle buses as maintenance begins for Red Line

Monday was the first day of Red Line shutdowns for Metro, with thousands of riders hopping on shuttle buses at Dupont Circle on their way to work.

“It’s always annoying, but, you know, I think it’s for important repair. So I’m open to it,” said Richard Gundling, who was headed to his office near the Farragut North Station.

Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place — which includes Farragut West and the top level of Metro Center — is shut down until Dec. 30.

“It’s probably the best time of year to do it,” Gundling told WTOP while he was waiting in line. “It’s not as crowded, you know, a lot of offices are closed or closing down and kind of slowing down.”

Metro officials said they chose the timing for the project because ridership dips 40% around the holidays.

The riders were directed by about a dozen Metro employee as they exited the Dupont Station, pointing them toward either a shuttle to Farragut North, Metro Center and Gallery Place, or an express shuttle to Gallery Place.

“They were all lined up, giving everybody the directions as to which way, they were answering everybody’s questions professionally. And I really do appreciate the Metro workers,” said Dan Stiller.

Metro said it will make critical safety repairs to the tunnels and tracks during the two-week interval. The work includes repairing structural issues in tunnels that are nearly 50 years old and date back to the original stations.

Crews will also be installing 40,000 feet of fiber-optic cables and new platform edge lighting.

“I’d rather have a safe Metro,” Stiller said about the disruption in service.

The Judiciary Square station will be closed from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 as well.