Metro extends New Year’s Eve hours

If you rely on Metro to get around the D.C. area, you can stay out and watch the ball drop this New Year’s Eve without worry of being stranded. The transit agency is extending its service hours for the holiday.

Metro normally shuts down rail service at midnight, but trains will keep running from 7 a.m. on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The transit agency often extends hours to accommodate those ringing in the new year and even offered free rides last year.

While construction work has shut down portions of the Red Line in downtown D.C., that project is set to be complete just in time for New Year’s Eve.

As for New Year’s Day, which falls on a Monday, Metro said trains will run from 7 a.m. to midnight on a Sunday schedule.

Metro is reminding riders that parking is free at all Metro-owned parking garages and lots on holidays.

For those planning on taking advantage of late-night rail service, Metro said last train times vary by station, and advised riders to check its stations page for times and schedule information.