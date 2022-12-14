Metro to stay open late, offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

Metro's general manager Randy Clarke encouraged riders to take advantage of the train and bus options to avoid drinking and driving in the D.C. area.

Metro riders can count on a few extra hours of service and free rides this New Year’s Eve.

The D.C. region bus and rail service said it will remain open for service through 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and won’t charge riders who hop on after 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 — no SmarTrip card required.

“D.C. is open, people are excited to go out on New Year’s Eve, and now there will be a safe and free way to get to and from all the events that are happening across the city,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

“There’s a lot to be grateful for this holiday season, and we are certainly grateful to have a safe, clean and reliable public transportation system taking us into the New Year.”

Metro’s general manager Randy Clarke encouraged riders to take advantage of train and bus options to avoid drinking and driving.

“Eliminating costs and extending services are easy steps we can take to give people the power to choose Metro as their safe way to enjoy all the region has to offer,” Clarke said.

Normal fares will return after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.