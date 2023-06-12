Take Metro’s Red Line? You’ll now see more frequent trains

If you take Metro's Red Line, here's some good news for you: Starting Monday, trains are running more frequently.

Later this month, Metro will improve service on even more lines and roll out a new pricing structure that does away with “peak” fares. Here’s what you need to know.

Starting Monday, Red Line trains will run every 6 minutes all day until 9:30 p.m. on weekdays. Previously, Red Line trains ran every 8 minutes during off-peak times.

Service will remain the same on weekends — running every 8 minutes during the day, and every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.

The changes come as Metro is seeing its highest ridership levels since the pandemic began — and as Metro gradually adds more 7000-series trains back into service following the 2021 derailment on the Blue Line.

“Ridership is bouncing back,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke in a statement, who added that the service improvements are designed to meet the region’s travel demands.

Changes coming later this month to Blue, Orange and Silver Lines

Even more changes come later this month — with improvements on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines.

Starting June 26, Blue and Silver trains will run every 12 minutes all day until 9:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m. on both weekdays and weekends.

Currently, Blue and Silver trains run every 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

On the Orange Line, trains will run every 10 minutes all day until 9:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m. That’s an improvement over the current 12-minute wait during peak hours on weekdays and 15-minute wait on weekdays during off-peak hours.

Starting June 26, Metro is also rolling out its new pricing structure.

Metro is doing away with peak fares, and instead charging a distance-based fare on weekdays before 9:30 p.m. and a flat $2 fare after 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

The changes could result in higher fares, especially for longer commutes.

To get a sneak peak at what you’ll end up paying, you can use Metro’s “Trip Planner” tool and set the date to June 26 or later.

Metro first rolled out flat fares on nights and weekends last year.

In addition, a new program rolls out June 20. It’s called Metro Lift, and it offers reduced fares to riders based on their incomes. Travelers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia who qualify for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, are eligible for Metro Lift and will get a 50% discount on travel.