Metro expands $2 flat fares for weeknight travel

Metrorail’s weeknight $2 flat fare per one-way trip begins at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

If you’re looking to enjoy the local nightlife in the District, Metro is rolling out some cost-saving fares starting Monday.

This adds to the $2 flat fare the transit agency has already established for all weekend Metrorail customers.

It’s also selling lower-priced unlimited Metrorail and Metrobus monthly passes, which are good for travel starting Friday.

Prices for these unlimited passes depend on distance traveled, and are now based on 32 trips a month, down from 36. After monthly unlimited pass holders reach the 32 mark, trips are free for the rest of the month.

“As gas prices remain high and people continue to increase travel and commute to work more often, lowering the price of unlimited passes makes Metrorail and Metrobus an even more attractive option for work and pleasure travel throughout the region,” Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said in a news release.

The cost range for unlimited passes used to be between $72 and $216, but the new range is between $64 and $192 a month.

Metro says these reduced pass prices are meant to provide savings for customers who may no longer have a five-day commute.