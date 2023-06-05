Application for discounted Metro fares to begin June 20

Commuters may be eligible for reduced fares as part of a new program to help D.C. area riders based on their income.

Fare gates are seen outside a Metro station. (Max Smith/WTOP)(WTOP/Max Smith)

Metro Lift is set to launch on June 20 for travelers in the District, Maryland and Virginia who qualify for the Agriculture Department’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. Those enrolled in Metro Lift will get a 50% discount for travel, valid for one year on Metrorail and Metrobus.

Qualified applicants need a SmarTrip card, an active SNAP EBT card, copy of proof of benefits, a photo ID and a phone number, Metro said in a news release. Enrollment in Metro Lift is free.

Applicants should complete the enrollment form for them and members of their household. The discount will be loaded to the SmarTrip card within 48 hours of enrollment, Metro said.

You can also apply in person — at the Metro Center Station, Metro headquarters or New Carrollton Metro office — starting June 26. Schedule an appointment by visiting the “Metro Lift” website or calling 888-SmarTrip (888-762-7874).

Metro said more information on the program will be released on June 12.

Some 471,000 people receive SNAP benefits across the region, including those already receiving reduced fares. Metro said those customers will continue to receive the same discounted fares, and they do not need to enroll in the Metro Lift program.

“Our priority is making transportation accessible for all customers,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “The savings from this program will give our customers opportunities to access jobs with higher wages, travel to medical appointments, and access more of the region.”

Metro Lift was approved by the transit agency’s board of directors in the fiscal year 2024 budget.

