What will Metro rail cars look like in the future?

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

May 22, 2023, 8:00 PM

Riders could see the new cars, some of which will be built in Maryland, on the tracks by 2026. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Metro General Manager Randy Clarke noted that one of the big changes the transit agency plans to make is adding an open gangway style that allows riders to walk between rail cars. (Courtesy of @wmataGM)
Courtesy of @wmataGM
The new 8000 Series trains have a new seating configuration. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The new cars will hold some 110 people, which is 20 fewer people than the current models. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/4)

Metro gave a peek at the rail cars of the future on Monday with new features different from what riders of the D.C.-area transit agency have been used to, including train cars that hold slightly fewer passengers.

The new color scheme is still mostly blue inside, stainless steel outside, with more squared-off corners. The new 8000 Series trains have a new seating configuration.

“We’re going into more horizontal seating versus just front to back seating, so that creates a little more space,“ Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said.

The new trains also have a completely new feature for Metro.

“The big one that most people are focusing on is this open gangway style … the idea that you can walk between rail cars,” he said

Both new features will help people get on and off cars more quickly, and give people more room for luggage if they are taking the train to Dulles International or Reagan National airports.

The new cars will hold some 110 people, which is 20 fewer people than current models. Riders could see the new cars, some of which will be built in Maryland, on the tracks by 2026.

You can take a look at the new designs in person at the Gallery Place Metro station for a limited time until May 30.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

