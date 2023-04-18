Live Radio
Part of Metro’s construction plans on Orange, Green and Silver lines begin next month

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

April 18, 2023, 5:50 AM

Starting next month, Metro riders in the D.C. area can expect to face major construction projects on parts of the Orange, Silver and Green Lines.

Resulting station closures will be compensated by free shuttle buses to ferry passengers between closed stations. Metro recommends that riders should plan for more time for their travel.

The stations affected by upcoming construction projects. (Courtesy WMATA)

In a statement, Metro said the four-part construction effort is focused on system maintenance and modernization, including rail replacement, fiber optic cable installation and improved station facilities.

“Continued maintenance work is essential to safe and reliable rail service,” Chief of Infrastructure Andy Off said in a news release. “We are working strategically to target maintenance locations and minimize the impacts on customers as we conduct this critical work to upgrade systems, improve reliability, and modernize station facilities.”

The work will start Friday, May 12, on the Orange Line when trains will single track while structural work goes on.

Orange Line Disruptions

  • Minnesota Avenue: single tracking from May 12 to 21
  • Deanwood: single tracking from May 12 to 21
  • Cheverly: single tracking from May 12-21
  • Vienna: closed June 3 – July 16
  • Dunn Loring: closed June 3 – July 16
  • West Falls Church: closed June 3 – 25
  • East Falls Church: closed June 3 – 25

Silver Line Disruptions

  • East Falls Church: closed June 3 – 25

Green Line Disruptions

  • Fort Totten: closed July 22 – 23. Riders will still be able to board Red Line trains at Fort Totten during Green Line construction.
  • West Hyattsville: closed July 22 – Sept. 4
  • Hyattsville Crossing: closed July 22 – Sept. 4
  • College Park: closed July 22 — Sept. 4
  • Greenbelt: closed July 22 – Sept. 4

Some riders on the Green Line will remember stations included in this year’s project were closed two summers ago for construction. Metro said in a statement that since tracks at those stations were used to move equipment, the transportation agency could not install fiber optic cables, which is the plan for this year.

Check out Metro’s website for more information on shuttle bus schedules and the construction projects.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

