Part of Metro’s construction plans on Orange, Green and Silver lines begin next month

Starting next month, Metro riders in the D.C. area can expect to face major construction projects on parts of the Orange, Silver and Green Lines.

Resulting station closures will be compensated by free shuttle buses to ferry passengers between closed stations. Metro recommends that riders should plan for more time for their travel.

In a statement, Metro said the four-part construction effort is focused on system maintenance and modernization, including rail replacement, fiber optic cable installation and improved station facilities.

“Continued maintenance work is essential to safe and reliable rail service,” Chief of Infrastructure Andy Off said in a news release. “We are working strategically to target maintenance locations and minimize the impacts on customers as we conduct this critical work to upgrade systems, improve reliability, and modernize station facilities.”

The work will start Friday, May 12, on the Orange Line when trains will single track while structural work goes on.

Orange Line Disruptions

Minnesota Avenue: single tracking from May 12 to 21

Deanwood: single tracking from May 12 to 21

Cheverly: single tracking from May 12-21

Vienna: closed June 3 – July 16

Dunn Loring: closed June 3 – July 16

West Falls Church: closed June 3 – 25

East Falls Church: closed June 3 – 25

Silver Line Disruptions

East Falls Church: closed June 3 – 25

Green Line Disruptions

Fort Totten: closed July 22 – 23. Riders will still be able to board Red Line trains at Fort Totten during Green Line construction.

West Hyattsville: closed July 22 – Sept. 4

Hyattsville Crossing: closed July 22 – Sept. 4

College Park: closed July 22 — Sept. 4

Greenbelt: closed July 22 – Sept. 4

Some riders on the Green Line will remember stations included in this year’s project were closed two summers ago for construction. Metro said in a statement that since tracks at those stations were used to move equipment, the transportation agency could not install fiber optic cables, which is the plan for this year.

Check out Metro’s website for more information on shuttle bus schedules and the construction projects.