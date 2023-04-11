Live Radio
Derailment near Potomac Yard Metro station causes delays on Blue, Blue Plus trains

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 11, 2023, 7:35 AM

A derailment on Metro tracks outside the Potomac Yard station in Alexandria, Virginia, is causing delays Tuesday morning for riders on the Blue and Blue Plus line trains.

In a statement, Metro said overnight crews were completing work near the Yellow Line bridge when flat bed equipment slipped off the track.

The derailment did not involve a train but will cause delays because of speed restrictions in the area, the transit agency said.

Blue and Blue Plus line trains are single tracking in both directions between Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport, while “crews are working to get it back on the tracks.”

The Potomac Yard Metro station, near the Amazon headquarters development, is currently under construction and it’s set to open in May.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

