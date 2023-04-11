Derailment near Potomac Yard Metro station causes delays on Blue, Blue Plus trains

A derailment on Metro tracks outside the Potomac Yard station in Alexandria, Virginia is causing delays Tuesday morning for riders on the Blue and Blue Plus line trains.

A derailment on Metro tracks outside the Potomac Yard station in Alexandria, Virginia, is causing delays Tuesday morning for riders on the Blue and Blue Plus line trains.

In a statement, Metro said overnight crews were completing work near the Yellow Line bridge when flat bed equipment slipped off the track.

The vehicle can drive on the highway and our railroad tracks. It’s used to move equipment to the Yellow Line bridge work site. Crews are working to get it back on the tracks now. We apologize for the inconvenience. #wmata pic.twitter.com/Qzhg5ah7v1 — Metro Forward (@wmata) April 11, 2023

The derailment did not involve a train but will cause delays because of speed restrictions in the area, the transit agency said.

Blue and Blue Plus line trains are single tracking in both directions between Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport, while “crews are working to get it back on the tracks.”

The Potomac Yard Metro station, near the Amazon headquarters development, is currently under construction and it’s set to open in May.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.