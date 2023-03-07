New policy allows open strollers on Metrobuses

Metrobus riders are now allowed to leave strollers open after the transit agency changed its policy.

Have you experienced stress trying to remove a child from a stroller before boarding a Metrobus? Metro announced modifications to its policy Monday to make it easier for parents riding with babies or toddlers.

Instead of folding strollers, Metrobus riders can leave them open with youngsters inside, Metro said in a news release. The policy used to dictate that bus riders would have to fold their strollers, taking kids out in the process, before boarding.

The D.C. transit agency estimated that about 5% of daily Metrobus trips — about 18,000 a day — involve riders taking their children to and from daycare and school or running errands to the grocery store.

“Metro is committed to making transit accessible and convenient for everyone, and that includes those traveling with young children,” Metro CEO Randy Clarke said in the statement. “This family-friendly initiative relieves a hardship many parents told us they face when riding Metrobus, and we hope it encourages more families to choose Metro.”

Metro said in the statement riders should sit in priority seating, engage stroller locks, keep aisles as well as doorways clear and hold strollers.

Although riders with strollers are allowed to use priority seating, people with disabilities and seniors still have first priority. And bus drivers can ask riders to move or fold strollers if they’re deemed a hazard to other passengers.

Metro said they changed their policy after feedback from riders and other stakeholders. In deciding to allow open strollers, Metro reviewed the stroller policies at other transit agencies, including the District’s Circulator, Montgomery County’s Ride On and Alexandria’s DASH bus.