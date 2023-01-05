SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro Transit police to…

Metro Transit police to be armed with naloxone to combat opioid overdoses

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

January 5, 2023, 6:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose will be issued to officers with the Metro Transit Police Department.

The move comes following a rise in calls to Metro Transit police reporting suspected overdoses, from 27 incidents in 2021 to 43 incidents in 2022, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Naloxone (sold under the brand name Narcan) can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. It can quickly restore normal breathing to someone whose respiratory system has slowed or stopped due to opioid use such as heroin, fentanyl or prescription painkillers.

Metro said it worked with The h3 Project DC, a D.C. nonprofit organization that helps vulnerable populations, to train all Metro personnel who will be equipped with the medication.

“Like all medical emergencies, time is of the essence when rendering care to those experiencing overdoses, and officers are now better equipped to quickly help those experiencing a crisis,” Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said in a news release.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., with nearly three out of four caused by opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up