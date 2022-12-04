Metro’s Red Line will see increased service starting Monday

One of the most popular Metro lines will start to see an increase in service beginning Monday as WMATA brings more sidelined rail cars back online.

With the new schedule, Red Line trains will show up at stations every eight minutes rather than every 10 minutes during peak travel hours. Those hours will be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

At other times Red Line trains will still show up every 10 minutes.

This comes after WMATA said in a release they are bringing more 7000-series cars back to the rails.

The transit agency recently released their plan on how they will reintroduce rail cars that saw issues with their wheels spreading apart. Those issues led to a derailment in October of 2021.

The revised plan includes the introduction of cars with “solely high press tonnage axles on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines, and the introduction of a limited number of cars with low press tonnage axles each day on the Red, Yellow and Green Lines, while continuing inspections after every four consecutive service days,” the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said in a statement.

Metro said they plan to implement more improvements to train frequency this winter and into spring 2023.