Less complicated fares, shorter wait times ahead for Metro customers?

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 2:31 PM

You may no longer need an advanced math degree to calculate how much you’re going to pay when you hop on a Metro train.

WMATA is planning to simplify the fare structure under a new proposed budget. They are also planning a boost to train frequency at its busiest stations. 

The new budget that will be introduced to the Metro Board Finance and Capital Committee on Thursday will consolidate the fare structure from the often-confusing peak and non-peak hours. 

The plan suggests a new $2 base rate for Metrorail that would match its Metrobus fare. It would add 40 cents for every mile traveled, though. Fares would range from $2 all the way to $6.50 for weekdays. On average, fares would be hiked by about 5% to 8%. 

The rail system would maintain the $2 late night and weekend fares under the new budget. 

They also plan to administer a regional low-income fare program. Customers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would receive a 50% discount on trips, similar to the senior and disabled reduced fares.

The $2.3 billion budget would also increase train frequency at stations in the core of the system, arriving every three to six minutes. Systemwide, they will raise frequency to every eight to 12 minutes. 

On the Green and Yellow lines, trains would arrive every six minutes all day, but Yellow Line trains would begin turning around at the Mt. Vernon Square station. 

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

