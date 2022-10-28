MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Boy, 15, shot while…

Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

October 28, 2022, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station.

“Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Service on the Green Line was briefly suspended between U Street and Fort Totten.

Trains at 9:30 a.m. were bypassing Georgia Avenue. Riders should expect delays.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

metro | shootings | wmata

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up