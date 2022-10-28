Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station.

“Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Service on the Green Line was briefly suspended between U Street and Fort Totten.

Trains at 9:30 a.m. were bypassing Georgia Avenue. Riders should expect delays.