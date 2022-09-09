Service restored on Green Line after power problem

Commuters on Metrorail saw a brief delay to the start of their weekend due to a power problem on the Green Line. Here's what you need to know.

Crews restored power between the Navy Yard and Branch Avenue stations, after an “unauthorized subject” tampered with power sources at the Southern Avenue Station around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Metro Transit Police said a person is in custody.

Metro provided additional shuttle buses along the Green Line while service was suspended.

Power has been restored at Southern Avenue and service is now restored on the 🟢 Green Line between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue. THANK YOU customers for your patience through this incident 💚. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) September 9, 2022

Earlier Friday, the Eastern Market Metro station was temporarily evacuated and riders faced disruptions on a portion of the Blue, Orange and Silver Line after it appears someone set fire to a train seat.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.