Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Service restored on Green…

Service restored on Green Line after power problem

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Commuters on Metrorail saw a brief delay to the start of their weekend due to a power problem on the Green Line. Here’s what you need to know.

Crews restored power between the Navy Yard and Branch Avenue stations, after an “unauthorized subject” tampered with power sources at the Southern Avenue Station around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Metro Transit Police said a person is in custody.

Metro provided additional shuttle buses along the Green Line while service was suspended.

Earlier Friday, the Eastern Market Metro station was temporarily evacuated and riders faced disruptions on a portion of the Blue, Orange and Silver Line after it appears someone set fire to a train seat.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up