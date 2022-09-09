Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro employee taken to…

Metro employee taken to the hospital after fire aboard train at Eastern Market station

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Eastern Market Metro station was temporarily evacuated and riders faced disruptions on a portion of the Blue, Orange and Silver Line after it appears someone set fire to a train seat Friday morning.

No riders were injured, but the train operator who put out the fire was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Metro said.

“Around 9:30 a.m. a train operator reported a fire on board the train, after someone set fire to a seat,”  Metro spokeswoman Sherry Ly told WTOP in an email.

The train operator quickly put out the fire, but the train was off-loaded because of the smoke and the station was temporarily evacuated, she said.

Trains on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines were single-tracking between Federal Center Southwest and Stadium-Armory and bypassing Eastern Market station for about two hours Friday morning.

Metro said train service had been restored at the station by about 11:30 a.m., but that riders should expect some residual delays.

New Metro General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted his apologies to Metro riders and said he, too, was stuck on a train after service was disrupted.

Metro Transit Police are treating the train that was set on fire as a crime scene, and the train remains on the track at the Eastern Market station. No word yet on a suspect in the fire.

WTOP’s John Aaron, reporting live from outside the Eastern Market station, said there was a large police and fire response.

Metro riders earlier shared photos on Twitter of smoke inside the Eastern Market station.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report. 

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up