Metro updates map to show Silver Line extension, new station names

September 23, 2022, 11:12 AM

Metro’s Silver Line extension is on the map — literally.

The transit agency said Friday that it is rolling out a new system map to stations, trains and transit centers that depicts the six new stations on the extension of the Silver Line — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.

It’ll also show Potomac Yard as a “future station” on the Blue and Yellow lines, as well as the changes to station names approved by the board of directors earlier this month:

  • Largo Town Center changes to Downtown Largo;
  • Prince George’s Plaza changes to Hyattsville Crossing;
  • White Flint changes to North Bethesda;
  • West Falls Church-VT/UVA changes to West Falls Church-VT; and
  • Tysons Corner changes to Tysons.

Metro said it’ll take about a month to change all the maps over.

It’s a show of confidence that the Silver Line extension will be opening as planned. Simulated service will begin next month, Metro said in a statement; then there are still safety certifications from the Federal Transit Administration and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to come; after that, Metro will coordinate with local bus operators to make connections. After all that, a date to begin service will be set.

The original planned opening date for the extension of the Silver Line was 2018.

Behold:

CLICK TO EXPAND: The new Metro system map. (Courtesy WMATA)

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

