Metro announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11.

Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11.

The five changes:

White Flint will become North Bethesda

Largo Town Center will become Downtown Largo

Tysons Corner will become Tysons

Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing

The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only

Customers will see instantaneous changes on the digital maps at rail stations, on bus displays and online.