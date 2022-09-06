Longer Metro trains expected for Blue, Orange, Silver line riders

Over the next couple of weeks, Metro riders can expect to see longer Metro trains that will come by more often.

Metro said its new schedule, which starts Sept. 12, means the longest that riders on any line will have to wait is 15 minutes for a train — even on weekends.

The new schedule also comes as previously sidelined 7000-series railcars get back on the tracks. Metro said it will replace some of the older six-car trains currently in service with eight-car 7000-series railcars on the Red and Green Lines.

On the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines, trains will run every 15 minutes at all times of the day, including weekends. Currently, on the Blue, Orange and Silver Line, trains arrive every 20 minutes on Fridays and Saturdays.

For stations serviced by all three lines — those between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory — trains will arrive every four minutes, Metro said.

On the Blue Line, trains will arrive every eight minutes between Reagan National Airport and Stadium-Armory. Orange and Silver Line trains arrive every eight minutes between East Falls Church and Rosslyn. And Blue and Silver Line trains should be coming by every 12 minutes between Stadium-Armory and Largo.

“Providing customers with more travel options and more frequent service delivers on our priorities for the region,” General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said in a statement. “As we invest in infrastructure, open new stations and maintain our existing system, we move towards safer, more reliable service.”

On the Green Line, trains will run every eight minutes — that’s down from every 15 minutes currently. But Metro said the extra service is due to suspending the Yellow Line for the next six weeks as part of a major construction project that includes closing all Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport.

The shutdown is needed to bring the new Potomac Yard station into the system.

On the Red Line, trains will continue arriving every 10 minutes.