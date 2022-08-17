WAR IN UKRAINE: Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro conducting emergency drill…

Metro conducting emergency drill at Ashburn station

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 8:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Don’t be alarmed if you see a lot of emergency crews near the new Ashburn Metro station on the Silver Line extension Wednesday.

Metro will be simulating a real-life emergency with a train stranded outside the Loudoun County station in Virginia.

More than 100 fire and emergency personnel will take part in the drill, which will run through noon.

According to Metro, “first responders will focus on their emergency response, communication, command structure, station familiarization, track and railcar access and evacuation procedures.”

The training exercise is being coordinated with Fairfax County, Loudoun County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in preparation for the opening of the Silver Line Extension later this fall.

Carrie Shokraei

Carrie is a writer and reporter for WTOP. She’s been in the news business for more than 20 years, starting out her career in small market TV as a reporter and anchor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Space Force controls all military satellites

DoD's decentralized strategy for active shooters could be dangerous, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up