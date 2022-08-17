Metro conducting emergency drill at Ashburn station

Don't be alarmed if you see a lot of emergency crews near the new Ashburn Metro station on the Silver Line extension Wednesday.

Don’t be alarmed if you see a lot of emergency crews near the new Ashburn Metro station on the Silver Line extension Wednesday.

Metro will be simulating a real-life emergency with a train stranded outside the Loudoun County station in Virginia.

More than 100 fire and emergency personnel will take part in the drill, which will run through noon.

According to Metro, “first responders will focus on their emergency response, communication, command structure, station familiarization, track and railcar access and evacuation procedures.”

The training exercise is being coordinated with Fairfax County, Loudoun County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in preparation for the opening of the Silver Line Extension later this fall.