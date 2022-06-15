RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Changes proposed for Franconia-Springfield Metro station

Joan Jones | jjones@wtop.com

June 15, 2022, 5:38 AM

Changes are proposed for the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, and Metro wants to know what you think about them.

The changes include three new bus bays and a layover facility. The pickup/drop off area would be eliminated and sections of the road near the station would be reconfigured, as well as access to entrances to the parking garage.

Metro also wants to add intersections with traffic signals at Metro Access Road and Frontier Drive.

The changes are part of a $180 million project, known as the Frontier Drive Extension, that will turn Frontier Drive into a four-lane divided roadway with a shared-use path and sidewalk.

You can take a survey and provide written comments about the designs until 5 p.m. July 29. A virtual public hearing with Metro and the Virginia Department of Transportation will be held July 12.

