Red Line trains running more frequently

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 5:24 AM

Metrorail’s Red Line riders will notice a change Tuesday.

Trains will arrive sooner. They will operate every 10 minutes, instead of every 12 on weekdays.

Trains on other lines will run every 20 minutes. Metro said riders will see “trains as frequently as every seven to 10 minutes at stations that are served by multiple lines throughout the system.”

The change comes a week after Metrorail increased service on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines.

Metro returned more of older 2000, 3000 and 6000 Series trains to service, but 60% of its fleet, 7000 Series trains, remain sidelined in the wake of an October derailment blamed on wheel problems that are now considered more complex than originally thought.

